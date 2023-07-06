Do you have the Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay app?

It can be an extremely convenient way to make your mornings and day-to-day life run smoother, especially when you’re in a rush. For those unfamiliar, the app lets customers order their coffee in advance, which means it’s ready when you arrive. This also means you can skip the long lines – a major plus.

Until now, the chain has not offered this feature at its airport locations – which is odd, as the airport is one of the busiest, most stressful places to be when you’re running late and in need of a caffeine boost.

That all changes now, though, as Starbucks has announced that several of its airport locations will now offer its Mobile Order & Pay feature.

These locations include the Calgary International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, and Vancouver International Airport. These locations will also now accept Starbucks Rewards.

The remaining licensed stores at these airports will roll out the feature by the end of 2023, as will other Starbucks locations at grocery stores, hospitals, and hotels.

For fans and Rewards members at Starbucks, it’s going to be quite a relief to order beverages and food items ahead of time without the stress of missing your flight or getting a good seat while you wait at the gate.

Mobile Order & Pay is a fast and easy way for Starbucks customers to order ahead, customize orders in-app, earn Stars that can be redeemed for free food or beverage items, and pay and pick up their purchases at their chosen Starbucks store.

There are five Starbucks locations at YVR airport, in addition to plenty of other great places to grab a bite before your flight.

With files from Hogan Short