If March’s many, many restaurant closures have told us anything it’s that the hospitality industry is having a hard time in Vancouver right now.

Another closure to occur this month was a legacy steak and seafood restaurant located in downtown Vancouver, known more commonly as a cheap greasy spoon with a welcoming atmosphere.

Grade A Restaurant opened up at its 1175 Granville Street location back in 1984, but this month the restaurant announced its permanent closure via a note attached to its door.

“We opened the doors of Grade A Restaurant in 1984 so it is with great sadness that we announce our closure on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday),” the note reads.

The announcement goes on to explain that despite its long tenancy at the address, the restaurant owners were unable to come to an agreement with the landlord.

“We want to thank all of our wonderful customers and friends for their loyalty and patronage over the years. We are grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity to serve you for 39 years,” it continues.

Despite the closure, the owners of Grade A Restaurant “remain hopeful” that they will potentially be able to serve their food to the community again in a different location.

Grade A has already been marked as “permanently closed” on Google maps.

Grade A Restaurant was known as a greasy spoon spot for affordable eats, with a mix of Chinese and Western classics such as chow mein, turkey club sandwiches, sweet and sour pork, and all-day breakfast plates.

It was especially revered as a go-to spot for both seniors and low-income folks living in the area and will certainly be missed.