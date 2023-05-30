Longtime North Vancouver business Deep Cove Brewers & Distillers has an update for patrons: it’s actively searching for a new location.

The 2270 Dollarton Highway establishment shared that after a decade at that outpost, they were unable to renew the lease due to “complications with the building.”

In a statement posted to its social media channels, the North Shore maker shared it was on the hunt for a new home.

“Our goal is to find a place where we can plant our roots for the long term and collaborate with passionate local Deep Cove residents. If any of you happen to know of great locations, we would be grateful if you could reach out to us at [email protected].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Cove Brewers & Distillers (@deepcovecraft)

Deep Cove also shared a message of gratitude to its team members, who it said have “shown tremendous patience throughout this frustrating process,” along with patrons for their love and support over the last ten years.

“Rest assured, we are eager to get back to doing what we love most—serving you exceptional craft brews and spirits,” the note continued.

“As soon as we find our new home, we will be back, ready to create more unforgettable memories together.”