In mid-March, Dished shared the unfortunate news that Kent’s Kitchen, a beloved Vancouver spot for affordable Chinese food, would be closing its doors in April.

During a brief phone call with the restaurant, Dished was able to confirm that the 232 Keefer Street eatery would officially be closing on Sunday, April 30.

That spot shuttered earlier this year due to a labour shortage, Dished was told at the time.

While you only have less than two weeks to pay this Chinatown institution one last visit, the Kent’s Kitchen location at 5659 Victoria Drive will remain open.