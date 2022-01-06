11 Vancouver restaurant openings to look forward to in 2022

New year, same insatiable appetite to try the best of the best when it comes to new Vancouver restaurants.

Some pretty exciting food and beverage openings are slated to go down in 2022, both in and around Vancouver.

We’ll be there every step of the way to keep you updated, but for now, check out this list of Vancouver restaurant openings to look forward to in 2022.

Residents and visitors of Mount Pleasant can look forward to a top-notch new concept coming to the neighbourhood early this year. Novella, a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, is slated to open in early 2022. This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windfall Cider • Urban Cidery (@windfallcider)

Much-loved local craft cider producer, Windfall Cider, is still gearing up to open its brick-and-mortar tasting room. Located at 238 Esplanade E, the new 2,000-sq-ft production facility and taproom will be right in North Vancouver’s ever-growing brewery district. The cidery temporarily opened as a market and bottle shop just before the holidays as well.

Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PABLO Canada (@pablo_cheese_tart_canada)

Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway in summer 2022. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

The spirit of Burnaby’s now-shuttered Pasta Amore will be carried into a new concept and location with Claudio’s Ristorante. The next iteration of the Metro Vancouver restaurant will open at 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive in Burnaby in a 2,100-sq-ft space.

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISTER ARTISAN ICE CREAM (@madebymister)

One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location. Despite some delays, Mister Ice Cream Bar is still gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano.

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).

Address: Yaletown

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thierry Chocolates (@thierrychocolat)

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Very Good Butchers (@theverygoodbutchers)

Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-sq-ft facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.

Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver

Instagram

Tap & Barrel Bridges will be a combination of Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy. This spot will be the group’s flagship location as well as the test kitchen for the company’s culinary development program. The tentative reopening time is spring 2022.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jollibee Canada (@jollibeecanada)

Jollibee has now announced four locations slated to open in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. All of the exact opening dates are to be announced at this point, but Dished Vancouver has been told the 833 Granville Street location in Vancouver is slated to open first.

Other upcoming locations include Cambie and West Broadway in Vancouver and Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex and 9900 King George in Surrey.

Instagram