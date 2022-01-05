Calling all lovers of plant-based eats! Odd Burger has announced it will be opening its first BC location.

The popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain has signed its first franchise agreement in the province, a part of its plan to expand across the country.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

While an exact location has not been chosen just yet, folks in BC can expect their first Odd Burger franchise to open in Victoria.

“Victoria is the ideal spot to begin our West Coast takeover, and our partners Luke and John are ready to bring our brand to their city,” said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO.

“The community will love our indulgent, iconic fast food without the guilt, made from wholesome ingredients like chickpeas, jackfruit, and fresh veggies.”

This concept currently operates locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, and Vaughan. It announced plans to open in Calgary in September 2021.

