Vancouver has seen some longtime food-and-beverage establishments close over the last few years, and we just said goodbye to one of the greats.

Bishop’s Restaurant in Kitsilano has now officially closed its doors after nearly four decades of business.

The much-loved culinary establishment initially announced plans to shut down back in March 2020 but continued to extend its operations throughout the pandemic through “Bishop’s at Home” offerings and dine-in service when provincial health orders allowed.

The 2183 W 4th Avenue restaurant was owned and operated by celebrated restaurateur John Bishop, who decided to close up shop initially to retire.

Now, the iconic restaurant is sharing it served its last meal on New Year’s Eve after 36 years of operation.

“After nearly two years of Covid uncertainty, we thought we had made it, but a new landlord and a whopping rent increase made it impossible to continue,” said Bishop.

“It turns out Vancouver isn’t just an expensive place to live. It’s also an incredibly expensive place to do business. Every restaurant and neighbourhood business knows that first-hand. With the help of our staff and customers, we made it through the worst of the pandemic, but a hefty rent increase, particularly these days, made it impossible to think about continuing.”

Bishop also thanked his loyal customers for supporting his restaurant since it first opened in 1985.

“Regulars are everything in the restaurant business, and we had some of the most loyal customers in the province,” explained Bishop.

“We were not just a place to come for a special occasion; we had locals drop in throughout the week because they knew us, and we knew them. I can’t say enough about our wonderful customers and also our terrific staff who made Bishop’s such a success for so many years.”

The restaurant’s contents will be liquidated on January 22 at 9:30 am. Dished Vancouver is told an auction preview at the restaurant will take place on Friday, January 21, from 10 am to 4 pm.