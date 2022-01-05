FoodRestaurants & BarsVegetarian & Vegan

12 excellent places to get healthy fast food in Vancouver

Jan 5 2022, 11:30 pm
12 excellent places to get healthy fast food in Vancouver
New year, same crazy schedule.

But just because you’re short on time doesn’t mean you can’t grab delicious, healthy food at affordable prices.

Vancouver has many convenient over-the-counter options for those who aren’t willing to sacrifice good nutrition to stay on track.

Here are some excellent spots in Vancouver to grab healthy fast food.

Tractor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods (@tractorfoods) on

Tractor has some incredible dine-in and take-out options featuring good, wholesome eats. Head to one of Tractor’s many locations to check out a long list of veggie salads, proteins from the grill, soups, stews, salads, and sandwiches.

Address: 547 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-2370

Address: 335 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-1195

Address: 1903 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-1164

Address: 1751 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-1590

Address: 601 W Broadway #20, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-2712

Address: 700 W Pender Street Unit 102B, Vancouver
Phone: 778-729-0224

Facebook | Instagram

Body Energy Club

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Body Energy Club (@bodyenergyclub) on

Body Energy Club is a no-brainer when it comes to spots to head for a delicious and nutritious smoothie and quick, healthy grub.

Address: Multiple locations

Facebook | Instagram

Pacific Poké

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pacific Poke (@pacificpokeofficial) on

One of Vancouver’s many poké spots, Pacific knows what’s good when it comes to fresh and flavourful ingredients. Ocean Wise fish and rotating seasonal specials make this spot one of our favourite places to grab this Hawaiian delicacy.

Address: Multiple locations

Facebook | Instagram

Glory Juice Co.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glory Juice Co. (@gloryjuiceco) on

Glory Juice Co. offers organic bowls, soups, smoothies, and treats, among an awesome selection of juices and cleanses out of several locations in Vancouver and beyond.

Address: 78 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9496

Address: 100 – 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5770

Address: 437 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0324

Facebook | Instagram

Whole Foods Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whole Foods Market BC (@wholefoodsbc)

Whole Foods is a dependable place to grab healthy food to-go in Vancouver. Whole Foods has everything from pre-packaged bowls, salads, and wraps to make-your-own options too.

Address: 510 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-4210

Address: 1675 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-5288

Address: 2285 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-739-6676

Address: 120 E 13th Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-973-1014

Address: 925 Main Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-678-0500

Facebook | Instagram

Railtown Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Railtown Cafe (@railtowncafe) on

Railtown Cafe has an impressive selection of healthy, house-made dishes to choose from at all of its Vancouver locations. Fresh sandwiches, soups, and a make-your-own salad bar make this spot a no-brainer for healthy fast food.

Address: 968 Howe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-8255

Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0800

Address: 429 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-5950

Address: 1691 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-2251

Facebook | Instagram

Kokomo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kokomo (@heykokomo) on

Macro bowls and Coco Whip are just a few of the healthy offerings from this vegan paradise located in the heart of Chinatown, Kitsilano, and North Vancouver. Kokomo Burger is available all day long at the Kitsilano location as well.

Address: 611 Gore Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6599

Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5017

Address: 3270 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-971-5288

Instagram

Freshii

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by freshii (@freshii) on

The Freshii franchise is a solid place to go if you’re looking for a meal to fuel you through your busy day. Check out the over-the-counter selection of salads, soups, bowls, and wraps and burritos bundled in whole-wheat wraps.

Address: Multiple locations

Facebook | Instagram

The Juice Truck

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Juice Truck (@juicetruck) on


The Juice Truck has way more to offer Vancouverites than just their stellar cold-pressed drinks. Try their smoothie bowls, lunch bowls, spring rolls, and killer Caesar salad, and you’ll find yourself heading to the cafe and truck more than ever before.

Address: Multiple locations

Facebook | Instagram

Field & Social

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Field & Social (@fieldandsocial) on

The offerings from Field & Social are always packed with fresh, tasty goodness. Choose from house-made salads, bowls, and a daily soup selection for a guaranteed delicious meal.

Address: 415 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-6500

Address: Unit 214-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-605-1066

Address: 18 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-292-6711

Address: 1030 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604 423 5849

Facebook | Instagram

TurF

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TurF (@turfliving)

This fitness studio and shop also offers some great, mostly plant-based grub. TurF also offers vegan bakery goods and a coffee bar in Kitsilano and downtown.

Address: 2041 W 4th Avenue, #101, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-9970

Address: 1281 W Georgia Street, #100, Vancouver
Phone: 604-238-5170

Instagram

Assembli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Assembli (@myassembli) on

Colourful and fresh, everything from Assembli is made to order with non-GMO, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and local and organic ingredients. Exercise a little self-control and opt for one of their stellar salads over the fresh-made pizzas for a light and energizing meal.

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

