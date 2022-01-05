12 excellent places to get healthy fast food in Vancouver
New year, same crazy schedule.
But just because you’re short on time doesn’t mean you can’t grab delicious, healthy food at affordable prices.
Vancouver has many convenient over-the-counter options for those who aren’t willing to sacrifice good nutrition to stay on track.
Here are some excellent spots in Vancouver to grab healthy fast food.
Tractor
Tractor has some incredible dine-in and take-out options featuring good, wholesome eats. Head to one of Tractor’s many locations to check out a long list of veggie salads, proteins from the grill, soups, stews, salads, and sandwiches.
Address: 547 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-2370
Address: 335 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-1195
Address: 1903 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-1164
Address: 1751 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-1590
Address: 601 W Broadway #20, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-2712
Address: 700 W Pender Street Unit 102B, Vancouver
Phone: 778-729-0224
Body Energy Club
Body Energy Club is a no-brainer when it comes to spots to head for a delicious and nutritious smoothie and quick, healthy grub.
Address: Multiple locations
Pacific Poké
One of Vancouver’s many poké spots, Pacific knows what’s good when it comes to fresh and flavourful ingredients. Ocean Wise fish and rotating seasonal specials make this spot one of our favourite places to grab this Hawaiian delicacy.
Address: Multiple locations
Glory Juice Co.
Glory Juice Co. offers organic bowls, soups, smoothies, and treats, among an awesome selection of juices and cleanses out of several locations in Vancouver and beyond.
Address: 78 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9496
Address: 100 – 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5770
Address: 437 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0324
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods is a dependable place to grab healthy food to-go in Vancouver. Whole Foods has everything from pre-packaged bowls, salads, and wraps to make-your-own options too.
Address: 510 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-4210
Address: 1675 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-5288
Address: 2285 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-739-6676
Address: 120 E 13th Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-973-1014
Address: 925 Main Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-678-0500
Railtown Cafe
Railtown Cafe has an impressive selection of healthy, house-made dishes to choose from at all of its Vancouver locations. Fresh sandwiches, soups, and a make-your-own salad bar make this spot a no-brainer for healthy fast food.
Address: 968 Howe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-8255
Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0800
Address: 429 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-5950
Address: 1691 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-2251
Kokomo
Macro bowls and Coco Whip are just a few of the healthy offerings from this vegan paradise located in the heart of Chinatown, Kitsilano, and North Vancouver. Kokomo Burger is available all day long at the Kitsilano location as well.
Address: 611 Gore Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6599
Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5017
Address: 3270 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-971-5288
Freshii
The Freshii franchise is a solid place to go if you’re looking for a meal to fuel you through your busy day. Check out the over-the-counter selection of salads, soups, bowls, and wraps and burritos bundled in whole-wheat wraps.
Address: Multiple locations
The Juice Truck
The Juice Truck has way more to offer Vancouverites than just their stellar cold-pressed drinks. Try their smoothie bowls, lunch bowls, spring rolls, and killer Caesar salad, and you’ll find yourself heading to the cafe and truck more than ever before.
Address: Multiple locations
Field & Social
The offerings from Field & Social are always packed with fresh, tasty goodness. Choose from house-made salads, bowls, and a daily soup selection for a guaranteed delicious meal.
Address: 415 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-6500
Address: Unit 214-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-605-1066
Address: 18 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-292-6711
Address: 1030 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604 423 5849
TurF
This fitness studio and shop also offers some great, mostly plant-based grub. TurF also offers vegan bakery goods and a coffee bar in Kitsilano and downtown.
Address: 2041 W 4th Avenue, #101, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-9970
Address: 1281 W Georgia Street, #100, Vancouver
Phone: 604-238-5170
Assembli
Colourful and fresh, everything from Assembli is made to order with non-GMO, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and local and organic ingredients. Exercise a little self-control and opt for one of their stellar salads over the fresh-made pizzas for a light and energizing meal.
Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver