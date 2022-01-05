12 excellent places to get healthy fast food in Vancouver

New year, same crazy schedule.

But just because you’re short on time doesn’t mean you can’t grab delicious, healthy food at affordable prices.

Vancouver has many convenient over-the-counter options for those who aren’t willing to sacrifice good nutrition to stay on track.

Here are some excellent spots in Vancouver to grab healthy fast food.

Tractor has some incredible dine-in and take-out options featuring good, wholesome eats. Head to one of Tractor’s many locations to check out a long list of veggie salads, proteins from the grill, soups, stews, salads, and sandwiches.

Address: 547 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-2370

Address: 335 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-1195

Address: 1903 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-1164

Address: 1751 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-1590

Address: 601 W Broadway #20, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-2712

Address: 700 W Pender Street Unit 102B, Vancouver

Phone: 778-729-0224

Body Energy Club is a no-brainer when it comes to spots to head for a delicious and nutritious smoothie and quick, healthy grub.

Address: Multiple locations

One of Vancouver’s many poké spots, Pacific knows what’s good when it comes to fresh and flavourful ingredients. Ocean Wise fish and rotating seasonal specials make this spot one of our favourite places to grab this Hawaiian delicacy.

Address: Multiple locations

Glory Juice Co. offers organic bowls, soups, smoothies, and treats, among an awesome selection of juices and cleanses out of several locations in Vancouver and beyond.

Address: 78 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9496

Address: 100 – 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5770

Address: 437 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0324

Whole Foods is a dependable place to grab healthy food to-go in Vancouver. Whole Foods has everything from pre-packaged bowls, salads, and wraps to make-your-own options too.

Address: 510 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-4210

Address: 1675 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-5288

Address: 2285 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-6676

Address: 120 E 13th Street E, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-973-1014

Address: 925 Main Street, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-678-0500

Railtown Cafe has an impressive selection of healthy, house-made dishes to choose from at all of its Vancouver locations. Fresh sandwiches, soups, and a make-your-own salad bar make this spot a no-brainer for healthy fast food.

Address: 968 Howe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-8255

Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0800

Address: 429 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-5950

Address: 1691 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-2251

Macro bowls and Coco Whip are just a few of the healthy offerings from this vegan paradise located in the heart of Chinatown, Kitsilano, and North Vancouver. Kokomo Burger is available all day long at the Kitsilano location as well.

Address: 611 Gore Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6599

Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5017

Address: 3270 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-971-5288

The Freshii franchise is a solid place to go if you’re looking for a meal to fuel you through your busy day. Check out the over-the-counter selection of salads, soups, bowls, and wraps and burritos bundled in whole-wheat wraps.

Address: Multiple locations

The Juice Truck has way more to offer Vancouverites than just their stellar cold-pressed drinks. Try their smoothie bowls, lunch bowls, spring rolls, and killer Caesar salad, and you’ll find yourself heading to the cafe and truck more than ever before.

Address: Multiple locations

The offerings from Field & Social are always packed with fresh, tasty goodness. Choose from house-made salads, bowls, and a daily soup selection for a guaranteed delicious meal.

Address: 415 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-6500

Address: Unit 214-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-605-1066

Address: 18 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-292-6711

Address: 1030 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604 423 5849

This fitness studio and shop also offers some great, mostly plant-based grub. TurF also offers vegan bakery goods and a coffee bar in Kitsilano and downtown.

Address: 2041 W 4th Avenue, #101, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-9970

Address: 1281 W Georgia Street, #100, Vancouver

Phone: 604-238-5170

Colourful and fresh, everything from Assembli is made to order with non-GMO, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and local and organic ingredients. Exercise a little self-control and opt for one of their stellar salads over the fresh-made pizzas for a light and energizing meal.

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

