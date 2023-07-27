JJ Bean to close Woodward's location next week
Jul 27 2023, 6:50 pm
Vancouver-based coffee roaster and cafe chain JJ Bean has shared it’s closing one of its notable locations downtown soon.
The brand’s Woodward’s outpost in Gastown will be winding down operations next week, Dished has learned.
Located at 146 West Cordova Street, JJ Woodward’s will be closing its doors on July 31 at noon.
The cafe shared a message of gratitude ahead of its shuttering.
“We have really appreciated your support over the years at this location. We hope you may consider joining us at another location nearby.”
Folks can head to nearby JJ Bean locations to get their fix after next week, including:
- Dunsmuir (425 Dunsmuir Street)
- CBC (740 Hamilton Street)
- Park Place (at Dunsmuir Street & Hornby Street)
- Alberni (1188 Alberni Street)