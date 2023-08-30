Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Vancouver this year
Le Burger Week is finally back and, this year, the burger festival is ready to delight Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.
The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country from September 1 to 14, 2023.
Burger lovers can head to participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.
With 14 participating restaurants in Vancouver and over 600 across Canada, there’s sure to be a burger for every taste and preference.
The goal of Le Burger Week is to get chefs and restaurants to try something new or promote an existing option, as well as to promote local restaurants. Numerous burger joints in Vancouver will be stepping up to flex their skills, including some of the city’s best spots.
As always, you’ll be able to vote for your favourite starting on September 1, but this year there will also be Hambur-games – an interactive game experience that allows participants to rack up “Yum” points and redeem them for burgers.
You can also earn “Yum” points by signing up on Le Burger Week’s website, voting for your favourite burger, and tagging them on Instagram.
As for the restaurants participating in this year’s event?
The following eateries will be participating this year:
- Blaze Gourmet Burgers – Truffle Mushroom Blaze Burger
- Fable Diner – Mac Bite Burger
- Good Co Bars – The Good Burger
- Vera’s Burger Shack – Big Kahuna
- Fat Burger – Texas BBQ Burger
- Mahony’s Tavern – The Deluxe
- Chirpyhut Fried Chicken – Ring of Fire Chicken Burger
- Fable Diner & Bar – Lemongrass Chicken Burger
- Mr. Arancino – Arancino Burger
- Kyu Grill Food Truck – Juuccii Luusii
- The Cider House – Cider House Burger
- Vancouver Aquarium – Adobo Glazed Beef Burger
- Bruno Restaurant – Pistachio Crusted Tomahawk Pork Chop Sando
- O’Hare’s Gastro Pub – O’Hare’s Cheezy Cheeseburger
Two restaurants in Victoria will also be participating. You can also order these handhelds exclusively through DoorDash if you can’t get to the restaurants in person.
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!
For a detailed look at each establishment’s burger offering, check out the website.