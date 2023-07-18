A picture-perfect cafe in downtown Langley is officially wrapping up operations. The Pinkavo Cafe’s last day of business will be later this week.

The 20534 Fraser Highway spot first opened back in 2020.

The coffee shop and eatery boasted a menu of plant-based, nutritious eats and an absolutely adorable interior, making it an instant hit with locals and visitors alike.

In a statement posted on Monday night, the Pinkavo team shared that after “much deliberation,” the decision to close the cafe’s doors was made.

“We have created some amazing memories in this space and we couldn’t have done it without all of you! THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts to all of our incredible customers, supporters, team members, and friends on the one-way. We have met so many lovely people throughout the growth of this cafe, many of which we are now lucky to call friends,” reads the caption.

The Pinkavo Cafe’s last day of operation will be Sunday, July 23. This spot will be offering 30% off food and drinks while supplies last.

Be sure to stop by and check it out before then.