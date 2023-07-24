A well-loved fine dining establishment in Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood is closing up for good this summer.

Le Jardin, which opened back in 2019, offered modern European-style fare in a charming, rustic environment.

In a recent newsletter sent to the restaurant’s mailing list, Le Jardin owners shared the news that July would be its last month of operations.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce July will be our final month,” the newsletter reads. “Why? Come visit, we’ll tell the tale.”

The restaurant has since shared on its Instagram page that it will close as of August 11.

For the remainder of July and early August, Le Jardin will be open by reservation for Thursday through Saturday evenings, with six or eight-course menus on offer.

Dished has reached out to Le Jardin to find out more information about the reason for this closure, but as of publication has not received a response.