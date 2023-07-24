Closures are an inevitable part of every restaurant scene, but Vancouver seems to be seeing more than usual lately, and here’s another one to add to the list.

The Tea Drop Café, located at 1020 Howe Street, has announced it’s closing its doors on July 30.

This downtown destination for sips like bubble tea and tasty treats has only been open since January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tea Drop Café (@cafe_teadrop)

It’s not all bad news for fans of this spot, though, as the Tea Drop Café says it’s got some things in the works in terms of future projects.

“We are working to bring up our catering services and pop-up locations at farmer’s markets and outdoor events and festivals,” reads a note to its followers.

Be sure to pop by and get a beverage before it closes if you’re in the area.