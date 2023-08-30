Wayne Gretzky seems to be making the most out of a recent trip to Vancouver.

After crashing Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini’s birthday party at Elisa steakhouse alongside Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Gretzky made the rounds to another spot with one of his high-profile pals.

In a pic from owner Gennaro Iorio, Gretzky and Payton also made a stop at La Trazzera, an Italian spot located at 1088 Cambie Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gennaro Iorio (@chefgennaroiorio)

“[Two] legends,” Iorio captioned the post, tagging his latest customers as well.

It’s been quite the week for La Trazzera and Iorio, as Drake was spotted at the same restaurant recently, too.

These days, the 62-year-old Gretzky is working on the TNT NHL broadcasts as a recurring host as part of their panel, now more than two decades removed from his playing days.

In 54 games against the Canucks over the course of his career, Gretzky had 23 goals and 62 assists for a total of 85 points.

And while he never played for the team, he revealed on an episode of UNREEL: West Coast Express earlier this year that Vancouver was one of the teams he was interested in joining as a free agent back in 1996 before ultimately playing the final three years of his career with the New York Rangers.

“I got to have a great relationship with [former Canucks coach and GM Pat Quinn] after I retired, and we had some wonderful great days, great moments, and great memories,” Gretzky said on the podcast. “We kind of used to look at each other and giggle and think what could have been.”

Meanwhile, we don’t think Payton has much chance of working for the BC Lions anytime soon, but at least he hopefully enjoyed his visit ahead of the NFL season.