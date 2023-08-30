Great news for bagel lovers: Aburi Restaurants Canada’s new concept, Wa-Bagel, has an official opening date.

Set to serve us bites that embody Tokyo-meets-New York, we’re told the bagels from the new name will be chewy, airy, and delicious.

The bagels here will be made with Canadian flour and created using unique techniques inherited from Japanese food culture.

Ingredients for this type of bagel are rolled in, versus being mixed in the dough like the traditional style of bagel most of us are familiar with.

Wa-Bagel is located at 666 Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver.

“We are excited to introduce something new to the Canadian market with Wa-Bagel,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada.

“Our team, together with head baker Yukiko Iikura, have been working hard on testing and perfecting recipes. I’ve had a chance to sample every flavour, and look forward to having guests try Japanese-style bagels for the first time.”

Dished is told this style of bagel shop is a Canadian first. The new destination will offer both sweet and savoury bagels in an array of flavours and fillings.

At its launch, Wa-Bagel will offer customers 10 flavours of bagels and seasonal offerings. This includes the Original Wa-Bagel, made with koji-yeast.

Other highlights to look forward to? The Kinako (filled with a sweet and nutty roasted soybean powder), the Red Bean & Cream Cheese (filled with a sweet red bean paste and cream cheese and topped with sesame seeds), and the Mochi Matcha (filled with mochi, red bean paste, and chopped walnuts).

People who are after classic vibes when it comes to their bagels can opt for a simple Toasted Bagel with butter or the Bagel & Schmear with their choice of cream cheese. Flavours include plain, shiso ume, tofu hummus, and maple walnuts.

When it comes to lunch, expect drool-worthy sandwiches.

These premium bites range from smoked sockeye salmon to Montreal smoked meat to assorted seasonal veggie varieties.

Wa-Bagel’s head baker, Yukiko Iikura, actually founded her own popular bagel shop in Japan named Kepo Bagels.

“I love bread because of the unique textures and flavours they can create, and grew up enjoying all the varieties we have in Japan,” says Iikura.

“With bagels, there are so many possibilities. Our bagels are a tribute to New York’s bagels and my Japanese heritage. I like to say Japanese-style bagels are inspired by the chewy texture of mochi rice cakes, and they truly are. It’s one of my favourite textures. I can’t wait for people in Canada to try our bagels very soon.”

Wa-Bagel will open its doors in Vancouver on September 13. The counter service spot will be open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm. Delivery options for this concept are coming soon as well.

Folks looking to dine in can always take their food across the hallway and find a spot in the building’s communal concourse.

Wa-Bagel

Address: 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver

