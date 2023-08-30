Metro Vancouver may be full of bubble tea shops, but one brand is set to make its exit from the market.

Chatto Tea & Coffee, a Malaysian-based brand that opened its Burnaby store back in March 2022, is set to close its only Metro Vancouver location.

Located at 5325 Lane Street, Chatto became known for its premium tea and coffee beverages, including Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, Caramel Pudding Milk, Lemon Plum Kee Mun Tea, and Pandan Cendol Ice Blended.

In a recent Instagram post, the brand shared, “Due to some unforeseen and unresolvable circumstances, we regret to announce that we are closing down Chatto Tea & Coffee Vancouver.”

“This decision is undoubtedly difficult for us. With an extremely heavy heart, we wanted to take the opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your support in the past,” the note continued. “Despite it was just a short 18 months running Chatto Tea & Coffee, it definitely has been a pleasure serving every one of you, the relationship that we have built and the happy faces we have served, we will keep these memories for life.”

Chatto Tea & Coffee will have its last day on September 10.