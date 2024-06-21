Over 20 FREE and cheap events in Metro Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival will be held on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. It will feature a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

When: July 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. There will be over 150 performances and events over 10 days, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: The third annual Strathcona Blocks Party features music, food trucks, and more throughout the neighbourhood.

Bring the little ones to check out the kid’s zone at the 840 East Hastings parking lot. Then visit the beer garden hosted by Strathcona Beer at 895 East Hastings and MakerLabs at 780 East Cordova for tours and maker activities. The Strathcona Blocks Party will also have a vendor market, skateboard ramp, and live art demos.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: Noon to 5 pm (Beer garden open until 8 pm)

Where: 600 – 900 Blocks of East Hastings plus 840 East Hastings Parking Lot

Cost: Free

What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.

The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will also be ample seating.

Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.

When: August 11, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: FREE entry

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Summer Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Sunday, June 23, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

Recurring Events and Activities Burnaby Central Railway What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges, and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway. British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains. When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.

When: The third Saturday of each month.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: The Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre. It offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on for the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

Athiana Acres is a 30-acre regenerative farm that offers a variety of freshly harvested products from June through November each year. Pick up fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers throughout the seasons, and come back each month for its Community Markets with a variety of local businesses and restaurants.

When: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 15 to November 17, 2024

Time: 2 to 7 pm (Wednesdays), 9 am to 4 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 12800 No. 2 Road, Richmond BC

What: New West Farmers’ Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 7, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster