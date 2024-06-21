Over 20 FREE and cheap events in Metro Vancouver this summer

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Save your money this summer! Check out these 29 free and inexpensive things to do around Metro Vancouver this season.
Honda Celebration of Light, Dished Food Truck Fest, and more. What are you in the mood for?
Vancouver Chinatown Festival 2024
What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival will be held on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. It will feature a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.
This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.
When: July 13 and 14, 2024
Time: Noon to 6 pm
Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. There will be over 150 performances and events over 10 days, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.
Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.
When: June 21 to 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online
Strathcona Blocks Party
What: The third annual Strathcona Blocks Party features music, food trucks, and more throughout the neighbourhood.
Bring the little ones to check out the kid’s zone at the 840 East Hastings parking lot. Then visit the beer garden hosted by Strathcona Beer at 895 East Hastings and MakerLabs at 780 East Cordova for tours and maker activities. The Strathcona Blocks Party will also have a vendor market, skateboard ramp, and live art demos.
When: June 22, 2024
Time: Noon to 5 pm (Beer garden open until 8 pm)
Where: 600 – 900 Blocks of East Hastings plus 840 East Hastings Parking Lot
Cost: Free
Dished Food Truck Fest 2024
What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.
The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will also be ample seating.
Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.
When: August 11, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)
Cost: FREE entry
Made in the 604 – Summer Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Summer Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Sunday, June 23, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.
When: June 23, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest
What: SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out during the inaugural event.
When: June 21 to 23, 2024
Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)
Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Surrey Canada Day 2024
What: The City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and, of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on and the true history of Canada.
Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Tour De Concord Vancouver – Free Family Bike Festival
What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register online
Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2024
What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with some Drag Race royalty.
Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities. The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).
Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman Streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Fridays on Front
What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.
Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024
What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver, and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.
Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.
This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show, but also a supplemental nightly drone show.
- Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Nightly schedule:
- Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
- BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
- Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
- Location: English Bay, Vancouver
Khatsahlano Street Party 2024
What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.
Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!
When: July 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free
The Patio at BC Place
What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.
Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.
When:
- Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm
- BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5
- Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2
Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H
Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis
Surrey Fusion Festival 2024
What: The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.
Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park is a massive two-day event that showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.
When: July 20 and 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival 2024
What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend.
You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.
When: June 22 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Whistler Summer Concert Series 2024
What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler is offering a stunning backdrop for both artists and music lovers.
The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza from July to September with 13 nights of free live music, 10 outdoor movie screenings, and more. Headlining acts include Juno winners Walk off the Earth, The Sheepdogs, and Colin James. A new Sunday Sessions will spotlight great touring performers and local talents.
When: Various dates in July and August 2024
Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)
Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Cost: Free
Outdoor Movies
Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park
What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.
When: Every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27, 2024
Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset
Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery
What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on Thursday, June 27, on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.
Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.
When: Every Thursday from June 27 to August 29, 2024
Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown
Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Summer Movie Nights on the Square
What: Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for the family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.
This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.
When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024
Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Recurring Events and Activities
Burnaby Central Railway
What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges, and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.
British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.
When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass
Bill Reid Gallery — Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Family Saturdays at Chinatown Storytelling Centre
What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.
When: The third Saturday of each month.
Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online
Community Jam at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.
When: The last Saturday of every month
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Eat fresh at farmers’ markets
Trout Lake Farmers’ Market
This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.
When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver
Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market
What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant
When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver
Kitsilano Farmers’ Market
What: The Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre. It offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on for the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.
When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver
Athenia Acres Farm Markets
Athiana Acres is a 30-acre regenerative farm that offers a variety of freshly harvested products from June through November each year. Pick up fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers throughout the seasons, and come back each month for its Community Markets with a variety of local businesses and restaurants.
When: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 15 to November 17, 2024
Time: 2 to 7 pm (Wednesdays), 9 am to 4 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)
Where: 12800 No. 2 Road, Richmond BC
New West Farmers’ Market
What: New West Farmers’ Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.
When: Every Thursday until November 7, 2024
Time: 3 to 7 pm
Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster