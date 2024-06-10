Celebrate the arrival of summer at this FREE block party in East Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer’s here and that means one thing — it’s block party season!

And what better way to welcome the warmer months in style than with the annual Strathcona Blocks Party? The much-loved event is returning to East Vancouver on Saturday, June 22, and it looks like it’s gearing up to be a whole lot of fun.

Spanning along the 600 to 900 blocks of E Hastings St, this street party is all about celebrating the local community through good music, food, and activities galore.

You’ll get to watch performances from local musicians, see live art demonstrations, indulge in some delicious bites from various food trucks, and, if you’re feeling adventurous, test your skate skills at the Ramptime skateboard ramp on Campbell Avenue.

Spend the day browsing through vibrant pop-up markets and shop the local businesses along the block, and when you need a break, head to the beer garden hosted by Strathcona Beer Co. at 895 E Hastings and enjoy a cold one under the sun.

You can also swing by MakerLabs at 780 E Cordova for tours, maker activities, open studios, a live DJ, and more.

Fun for the whole fam, there will also be Kid Zone at the 840 E Hastings parking lot with free face painting, chalk art, and giant outdoor games for little ones.

So, skip the FOMO and be sure to mark your calendars for one of the hottest parties of the summer. Find more info about the event here.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Where: 600 to 900 Blocks of E Hastings St, Vancouver

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm

Cost: Free!