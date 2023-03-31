More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

April has arrived and the new month is filled with events that you’ll want to check out around Vancouver!

To get you ready for fun, here is our rundown of 45 fun and fantastic events happening this month. Party for the Planet, Richmond Night Market, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in April

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.

Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the blooming of cherry blossoms.

The festival, situated right beside the Fraser River, includes a day full of Japanese music, as well as traditional Japanese food and activities. Attendees can also expect traditional Japanese dance, Taiko drumming, and a number of talented musicians.

When: April 2, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.

AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 15th annual Block Party with acclaimed hip-hop and EDM hitmakers. The event will also feature food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going

When: April 13, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $55 to $80 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: Hundreds of brick builders from around the world will help create the largest public exhibition of LEGO creations ever held in BC, and attendees will get to marvel at them all during the event.

BrickCan is an all-ages event, so builders of all skill levels can discover the unique displays and meet the makers. There will also be vendors, interactive building opportunities, and more.

When: April 22 and 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: River Rock Show Theatre – 8811 River Road, Richmond

Tickets: On sale this winter at brickcan.com

What: Bobby Lee (MADtv) and Andrew Santino (Dave) are co-hosts of the weekly podcast Bad Friends. The duo interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry while reflecting on their own history. Experience a live taping this month presented by Just For Laughs Vancouver.

When: April 6, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase Online

What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

When: Open daily until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: Langley’s biggest Interactive Wellness Event features more than vendors, yoga and fitness classes, and workshops. Guests of The Wellness Forum will discover unique activities such as complimentary massage, spinal scans, mental health-inspired tattoos, act of kindness activities, and more.

Yoga and Fitness Trainers can receive complimentary professional headshots in the featured Photo Booth. And those who purchase the event VIP Package will get an exclusive Pro Grip Yoga Mat and a tote bag filled with items from local businesses.

When: April 23, 2023

Time: Classes from 10:15 am to 4:45 pm, Marketplace from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Tickets: Online in advance: Forum General Admission: $12, 1 Class Pass + Forum Admission: $30, Unlimited Class Pass + Forum Admission: $45, VIP Package $55. At the Door: Forum General Admission: $15, 1 Class Pass + Forum Admission: $35, Unlimited Class Pass + Forum Admission: $50, VIP Package $60

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online.

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sunday from April 28 to October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

What: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer is bringing his new Solo acoustic tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, April 10.

Mayer is a seven-time Grammy winner beloved for memorable hits such as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Heartbreak Warfare.” The soulful Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and garnered billions of streams to date

When: April 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now.

What: Fathom Events and Warner Bros are bringing the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King back to cinemas.

The 20th-anniversary celebration of the Oscar-winning epic will also include a special introduction from Frodo Baggins himself, Elijah Wood. In all, the LOTR: TRotK screening has a runtime of four hours and 20 minutes.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online.

Hoppy Easter

What: The Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. The family-friendly event features a Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats from a cup. You can even get your face painted like your favourite bunny.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Scottish Cultural Centre – 8886 Hudson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum $6 donation at the door or purchase online

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1.

The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six years old.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $5.50 for children two years old and above, $8.50 for adults 18+

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a self-led Mineral Scavenger Hunt either before or after the unique Easter underground tour, which is tailored for younger audiences with fewer loud machine demonstrations.

When: April 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

What: Lulu Island Winery hosts an Easter Market showcasing local vendors, and an Easter Egg scavenger hunt for adults and children. Rabbitats will also be hosting a meet-and-treat on both days.

When: April 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free to visit the market, $5 for Easter Egg scavenger hunt. Register online.

What: Scuba Bunny will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium twice daily throughout Easter Week. See the aquatic rabbit don his flippers and go for a dive at 11 am and 1 pm. Then meet over 65,000 animals throughout the 120 exhibits at the aquarium.

When: April 1 to 10, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on April 8 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The eighth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the one- to three-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. And to complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medal, bunny ears costume item, and more.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Noon to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Spokane Indians, with themed celebrations including opening night post-game fireworks, magnetic schedule giveaway, and a toque giveaway on A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Ontario Reign on April 7 and 8 and Calgary Wranglers on April 12, 14, and 15.

When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this spring with matches against Panther City on April 15 and New York Riptide on April 29.

When: April 15 and 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps have advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, but they’ll have to beat one of the top teams in the league to continue their march to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Whitecaps are taking on Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, April 5 at BC Place. The two teams will square off in Vancouver and LA for the home-and-home series, with the victor moving on to the semifinals.

When: April 5, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Kamloops Blazers in Round 1 of the WHL Playoffs. Games 3 and 4 will take place at the Langley Events Centre on April 4 and 6.

When: April 4 and 6, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Tuesday), 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena this month, with home games including LA Kings on April 2, Seattle Kraken on April 4, Chicago Blackhawks on April 6 and Calgary Flames on April 8.

When: April 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm (5 pm on April 2)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Nuba is hosting “The New Nostalgia,” a specially curated dinner menu for guests to enjoy at its Kitsilano location on Thursday, April 20. The mouthwatering event is in support of BC Children’s Hospital and is to give thanks for helping one of Nuba’s team members during a difficult time.

The menu includes A Grand Picnic charcuterie board filled with Quince jam, grilled sausage, feta balls with paprika sesame seeds, smoked salmon and cream cheese dip, and more.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: Various reservation times available

Where: Nuba Kitsilano – 3116 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $130 per person, book online

What: Celebrate Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection, and their signature restaurant, Dominion Bar + Kitchen’s 5th anniversary on April 6. Dominion Bar + Kitchen will host a party from 6 to 10 pm to celebrate its birthday. Their happy hour menu will also be available from 11:30 am to 10 pm, which includes select wines, cocktails, beers, and delicious bites.

DJ WillSea will play throughout the night and there will be an exciting door prize of a $100 Dominion gift card and a 1-night stay at Civic Hotel with breakfast included.

Civic Hotel is a boutique hotel with rooms overlooking BC’s beautiful skyline. As a Marriott International’s Autograph Collection member, Civic Hotel presents a signature independent spirit and rich character with luxurious guest rooms and premium amenities.

When: April 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 10 pm

Where: Dominion Bar + Kitchen – 13475 Central Avenue Unit D1, Surrey

What: Step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. The domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

Guests can expect H Tasting Lounge’s signature selection of west coast-inspired dishes and shareable plates alongside some tableside displays such as a Flamed 50 oz Certified Angus Beef Tomahawk Steak. And as always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on April 5 and 6.

The event is going down at the University Commons area (near the AMS Nest and Lee Square) and features more than 20 food trucks, 15 market vendors, and live entertainment.

When: April 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada is an event that promotes and supports the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.

From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover. From fast food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Who doesn’t love Easter treats? They normally come in amazing flavours like Carrot Cake, Mini Eggs, and Cream Egg, not to mention they are whimsically pastel-coloured and topped with baby ducks, bunnies, and in this year’s case, dinosaurs. Also, Hot Cross Buns. We can’t resist one of those babies around this time of year.

Here’s where to get the best Easter treats to get in and around Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online

Enjoy the Arts

What: Nigerian-born singer-songwriter Wizkid is going on a huge North American Tour — and he’s stopping off in Vancouver. The tour announcement comes following the release of his explosive new album More Love, Less Ego, which includes the hit singles “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, began his career in music when he was just 11 years old in Lagos, Nigeria. His sophomore album, Ayoin, was released in 2014 and since then, Wizkid has gone on to work with other major artists, including Drake, Burna Boy, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Beyonce.

When: April 7, 2023

Time: Roger’s Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Where: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $57.45 — Available here

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Genesis, Scarlet Delirium, Monday Blues, Human Girl, Margaux Rita, and Jordy Matheson. The event features a costume contest and a dance party.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating also available. Purchase online.

What: Comedians Damonde Tschritter (The Debaters) and Amber Harper-Young (Just For Laughs) present a weekly stand-up showcase at The Park Pub. Featuring a rotating lineup of pro headliners and featured acts every Tuesday evening.

When: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Park Pub – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Grammy-nominated artist Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His highly-anticipated second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released this spring,

When: April 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The inaugural Hilarapy Recovery Project features comedians who aim to break the stigma around addiction and mental health through their unique stand-up comedy sets. The comics also hope to motivate others to believe in life after recovery.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Alano Club Of Vancouver – 1525 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver,

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: I want to think about feminism, but I have to think about climate change by Surrey artist Alex Sandvoss is a fiery exhibition of 12 oil paintings at Place des Arts in Coquitlam.

In an artist statement posted on the not-for-profit arts education centre’s website, Sandvoss says that “it is time to hold accountable those who are responsible for emboldening a system that is racist, sexist, classist and destroying the planet. It is time to demand an overhaul and design a system and economy that is fair to everyone.”

Place des Arts has noted that the Leonore Peyton Salon is a multi-purpose space and viewing times are limited. Visitors are asked to call for viewing availability before arrival

When: Now until May 25, 2023

Time: Various times.

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre will transport the audience back to the era of boy bands, lava lamps, and mix tapes with their latest show, Bring Back The ’90s. Celebrate the decade of Dunkaroos and Bop-Its with the comedians on Granville Island.

When: Every Friday from April 20 to May 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Grammy-nominated artist Lee Brice announced that Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

Brice is bringing special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross on the 10-city tour. Fans will be able to hear hits like, “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” and more.

When: April 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Tickets on sale now.

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

This large farmers’ market takes place right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday from April 1 to October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday from April 15 until December 2, 2023 (Then Christmas in the Village events from December 15 to 17, 2023)

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley