"Lord of the Rings" returns to Vancouver theatres next month with an eye-popping runtime

One of the highest-grossing films of all time is returning to theatres next month to celebrate a milestone birthday. And its re-release may just set a new record for the longest film runtime.

Fathom Events and Warner Bros are bringing the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King back to cinemas on Thursday, April 20.

The 20th-anniversary celebration of the Oscar-winning epic will also include a special introduction from Frodo Baggins himself, Elijah Wood. In all, the LOTR: TRotK screening has a runtime of four hours and 20 minutes.

Wood will discuss the impact of the LOTR trilogy in the segment and explore why fans return time after time to Middle Earth. Fans will also see recent footage from LA Comic Con of the world premiere of the new LOTR roleplaying tabletop game.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was a massive critical and box-office success upon its release in 2003. The film also made cinematic legends of Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, and many more.

The Return of the King was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won each category, including Best Picture and Best Director for Peter Jackson. It is tied for the most Oscar wins of all time and is one of the highest-grossing films in box office history.

All Canadian screenings will take place at 7 pm, with five Metro Vancouver theatres participating in the celebration: Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas. Cineplex Cinemas Langley, SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas Guildford, and Landmark Cinemas New Westminster. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online