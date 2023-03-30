Vancouver Canadians kicking off new season with huge fireworks display

You’ll hear the crack of the bat and the crackle of fireworks when baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium next Friday.

Vancouver Canadians baseball is back starting on April 7, and the team has released its promotional schedule ahead of the first pitch.

Highlighting the schedule are seven games that will end with a bang, including the season opener, as fans are treated to a post-game fireworks extravaganza.

The Canadians begin their season with a three-game series against the Spokane Indians. Fans can enjoy an evening ball game and fireworks on Friday, April 7, followed by two matinee matches on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.

Vancouver Canadians tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online here, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office.

The Toronto Blue Jays High-A Affiliate also has a variety of exciting giveaways planned throughout the season, including two on the season-opening weekend.

Here is the full schedule:

April 8 – Magnet Schedule presented by Sleeman Brewing

April 9 – C’s Toque presented by A&W

April 16 – C’s Umbrella presented by A&W

April 30 – Mascot Blanket presented by A&W

May 14 – Mother’s Day Visor presented by A&W

June 4 – Mascot Beach Towel presented by A&W

June 18 – Father’s Day Hat presented by A&W

July 2 – Mascot Socks presented by A&W

July 16 – C’s Bucket Hat presented by A&W

July 30 – C’s Pennant presented by A&W

August 13 – C’s Fanny Pack presented by A&W

August 27 – Mini-Bat presented by A&W

September 3 – Jersey Lunch Bag presented by A&W

Fans will also be happy to learn that daily promotions like RBC We Care Wednesday, PlayNow Thursday, and FortisBC ‘Nooners have returned in 2023, as has the popular Saturday matinees in April, May and June.

A local charity or cause will be spotlighted during each RBC We Care Wednesday home game. During PlayNow Thursdays, BC Lottery Corp will provide the first 1,000 adult fans through the gates with a Scratch & Win ticket.

The favourite FortisBC ‘Nooners at The Nat are back on Fridays with a special 1:05 pm start time, and A&W Family Fun Sundays will see families enjoy giveaways, activities, mascot hijinks and postgame opportunities for kids to run the bases.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday), Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online here, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

With files from Kassidie Cornell