An adorable Easter bunny festival hops into Vancouver next week (PHOTOS)

Easter is fast approaching, and you’ll soon have a chance to get up close with the most adorable animal of the spring season.

The Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is happening on Saturday, April 1, at the Scottish Cultural Centre in Vancouver.

The annual family-friendly event is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties.

“Kids and adults alike can learn more about rabbits by attending these events,” said Rabbitats founder Sorelle Saidman in a release. “Our methods are stress-free. We provide safe spaces for the rabbits not wishing to participate.”

Guests will get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats from a cup. You can even get your face painted like your favourite bunny.

There will also be rabbit-themed arts and crafts, games and rabbit education tables, and refreshments to enjoy at the Scottish Cultural Centre.

All the proceeds of the event will support Rabbitats Rescue Society, a volunteer-run charity that helps rescue feral and abandoned rabbits by providing vet care, finding them homes, and building sanctuaries for them.

The organization also partners with the Bunny Cafe located on Venable and Commercial Drive in East Vancouver.

Saidman is also reminding people to resist the temptation of acquiring a rabbit as a pet other than a legitimate rescue like Rabbitats and the Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy group.

According to the organization, rescues ensure that rabbits are healthy and neutered before adopting them out. A program is offered that allows people to foster a rabbit before adopting and will also accept a bunny back if the need arises.

“Unwanted Easter bunnies are a prolific cause of the massive overrun of abandoned rabbits in the Lower Mainland,” added Saidman. “Few if any city shelters will accept rabbits and the few rescues that exist are full and can’t take the pets other than adoption returns.”

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Scottish Cultural Centre – 8886 Hudson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum $6 donation at the door or purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson