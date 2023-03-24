Nuba is hosting a delicious fundraiser for BC Children's Hospital next month

One of Vancouver’s best-loved spots for Lebanese food is giving back to the community by holding a fundraising event next month. And the cause is near and dear to the team.

Nuba is hosting “The New Nostalgia,” a specially curated dinner menu for guests to enjoy at its Kitsilano location on Thursday, April 20.

The mouthwatering event is in support of BC Children’s Hospital and is to give thanks for helping one of Nuba’s team members during a difficult time.

Armellino Alberto, Nuba restaurant group operations director, and partner Katie Round had to rush to the BC Children’s Hospital’s emergency room when their son was barely eight weeks old.

“Our baby boy had trouble breathing and had become uninterested in having any milk, which was completely unlike him,” said Round to Daily Hive. “When my husband and I arrived to register with a nurse, they checked Luca within a matter of minutes and had us in our own triage room quickly after.

“We had no idea the week that was ahead of us. And the feeling of having no control over your baby when they’re so small is indescribable. Yet, by meeting each doctor, nurse, and all of the amazing people in between, our minds were put at ease to the highest level possible.”

Alberto and Round had a diagnosis for Luca in a matter of hours and ended up staying in the hospital with him for almost a week.

“Going to the PICU with him was insanely hard and stressful, but everyone made sure we always knew what was going on and also made sure we knew we could always be involved in any conversation about Luca,” added Round. The occupational therapist that helped us get Luca back to feeding was phenomenal. She was one of the kindest and most helpful people we had the pleasure of meeting.

“BC Children’s Hospital went above and beyond to look after Luca and us. I definitely wouldn’t recommend having to be in the hospital with your children, but if I had to, I wouldn’t want to be in another hospital.”

“The New Nostalgia” is a five-course set dinner featuring dishes of memories and of childhoods past. A wine pairing will also be available.

The menu includes A Grand Picnic charcuterie board filled with Quince jam, grilled sausage, feta balls with paprika sesame seeds, smoked salmon and cream cheese dip, and more.

Diners will also enjoy roasted mushrooms and creamy potato croquettes, fresh pasta stuffed with roasted yam potato, walnut and feta served in white wine butter sauce, gremolata-crusted Steelhead from Organic Ocean with white pepper onion sauce and peach risotto, and airy donuts filled with Bridge Brewing Co. Tropical Stout jam and pastry cream served with Passione gelato.

Fifty percent of all sales will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital, which helps over 138,00 kids every year — many of who are fighting against debilitating diseases or chronic conditions.

“The menu we have created for the fundraising event for BC Children’s Hospital aims to take childhood classics and put a conceptualized, adult twist on them,” Nuba told Daily Hive. “It brings back familiar and happy memories that we hope will bring us together on a trip down memory lane. This specially curated menu is, quite literally, nostalgia on a plate.”