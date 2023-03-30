10 egg-citing Easter events and activities to enjoy in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Put on those bunny ears and hop to it, Vancouver!

Easter comes once a year, so let’s enjoy it with our roundup of 10 fun holiday-themed events for families and adults in the city and beyond. Egg scavenger hunts, Scuba Bunny, and more.

What: The Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. The family-friendly event features a Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats from a cup. You can even get your face painted like your favourite bunny.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Scottish Cultural Centre – 8886 Hudson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum $6 donation at the door or purchase online

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1.

The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six years old.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $5.50 for children two years old and above, $8.50 for adults 18+

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a self-led Mineral Scavenger Hunt either before or after the unique Easter underground tour, which is tailored for younger audiences with fewer loud machine demonstrations.

When: April 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

What: Lulu Island Winery hosts an Easter Market showcasing local vendors, and an Easter Egg scavenger hunt for adults and children. Rabbitats will also be hosting a meet-and-treat on both days.

When: April 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free to visit the market, $5 for Easter Egg scavenger hunt. Register online

What: Who doesn’t love Easter treats? They normally come in amazing flavours like Carrot Cake, Mini Eggs, and Cream Egg, not to mention they are whimsically pastel-coloured and topped with baby ducks, bunnies, and in this year’s case, dinosaurs. Also, Hot Cross Buns. We can’t resist one of those babies around this time of year.

Here’s where to get the best Easter treats to get in and around Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online

What: Scuba Bunny will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium twice daily throughout Easter Week. See the aquatic rabbit don his flippers and go for a dive at 11 am and 1 pm. Then meet over 65,000 animals throughout the 120 exhibits at the aquarium.

When: April 1 to 10, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Genesis, Scarlet Delirium, Monday Blues, Human Girl, Margaux Rita and Jordy Matheson. The event features a costume contest and a dance party.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating also available. Purchase online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on April 8 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The eighth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the 1- to 3-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. And to complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medal, bunny ears costume item, and more.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Noon to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Museum of Surrey hosts an Easter Drop-in event for tots and their parents. The event will feature a visit with the Easter bunny, face painting, and arts and crafts.

When: April 6, 2023

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free