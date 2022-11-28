Wizkid is bringing his More Love, Less Ego tour to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Following a sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last week, Wizkid has announced a huge North American Tour — and he’s stopping off in Vancouver.

The Nigerian-born singer-songwriter’s new tour will take him to major cities like Miami, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and Seattle, before stopping off in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, April 7.

The tour announcement comes following the release of his explosive new album More Love, Less Ego, which includes the hit singles “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, began his career in music when he was just 11 years old in Lagos, Nigeria. His sophomore album, Ayoin, was released in 2014, and featured his global breakthrough track, “Ojuelegba”. The single was later remixed by Drake and Skepta, thrusting him into the global spotlight.

Since then, Wizkid has gone on to work with other major artists, including Burna Boy, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Beyonce.

His fourth full-length album, titled Made in Lagos, became the longest-charting Nigerian album of the century on the Billboard World Albums chart, and the first and only African album to be RIAA-certified Gold in the US with half a million in sale units.

His single “Essence” (in collaboration with Tems and remixed via Justin Bieber) won a 2022 BET Award for Best Collaboration and a 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding International Song.

Tickets for Wizkid’s upcoming More Love, Less Ego Tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: Roger’s Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Where: 7:30 pm

Price: Starting at $57.45 — Available here