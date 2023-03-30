A FREE Cherry Blossom Festival is blooming in Richmond this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Metro Vancouver’s stunning cherry blossom festivals is returning to in-person celebrations this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is happening at Garry Point Park on Sunday, April 2.

Visitors will help celebrate the arrival of spring and the blooming of cherry blossoms, as well as enjoy a day full of free activities, live entertainment, and food trucks.

Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival was first held in 2017 to showcase the 255 Akebono cherry trees in Garry Point Park that were donated by the BC Wakayama Kenjin Kai, the Wakayama Prefectural Association.

This year’s festival also marks the 50th anniversary of Richmond’s Sister City relationship with Wakayama, Japan.

The annual event offers guests the chance to experience a day full of Japanese culture, including traditional music, interactive activities, and exhibits.

Check out the Sakura Tent for main-stage performances and demos, including taiko drumming, folk singing, and dancing. There will also be welcome messages by Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, Consul General Kohei Maruyama, the Consul General of Japan in Vancouver, and the festival directors.

Children of all ages can stop by the Chibi-Chan Tent to learn how to fold origami creatures with special Japanese papers and techniques.

Attendees will also want to visit the Matsuri Tent for calligraphy, bonsai and origami demonstrations as well as displays from local artisans. You’ll also have the chance to take in a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony.

And the event will also feature a variety of popular Japanese food trucks and vendors. The mouth-watering lineup includes Japadog, Wakwak Burger, Takeya Sushi, Teapressu Bubble Tea, and more.

When: April 2, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 7th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free