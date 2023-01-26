John Mayer's "groundbreaking" tour is coming to Rogers Arena this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Concert season is amping up in Vancouver for 2023, and we’ve got another huge announcement coming your way.

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer is bringing his new Solo acoustic tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, April 10.

Fans can pick up tickets for the “groundbreaking” arena tour stop when they go on sale Friday, February 3 at 9 am. The North American tour is also coming to Toronto, Seattle, and New York, among other cities.

“I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone,” Mayer posted on his Instagram. “A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now.

“I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

Mayer is a seven-time Grammy winner beloved for memorable hits such as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Heartbreak Warfare.” The soulful Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and garnered billions of streams to date

The Solo Acoustic Tour stop at Rogers Arena will also feature support by “Let Me Down Slowly” singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin.

When: April 10, 2023

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 9 am