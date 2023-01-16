Country superstar Lee Brice is coming to Abbotsford this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Country music’s biggest names is kicking off his new cross-Canada tour in Abbotsford this spring.

Grammy-nominated artist Lee Brice announced that Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

The multi-platinum-selling star is also stopping in Kelowna, Edmonton, Ottawa, and other Canadian cities. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, January 20 at 10 am.

Brice is bringing special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross on the 10-city Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour. Fans will be able to hear hits like, “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” and more.

The South Carolina-born artist is a Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winner and has had his music streamed over three billion times. He also has a Number 1 hit and 10 Top-10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Brice has performed on NBC’s Today show, ABC’s The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice, and FOX’s Miss USA. He also performed during the 2020 celebration of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honouring Garth Brooks.

When: April 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20 at 10 am