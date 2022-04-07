Best Easter treats to get in and around Vancouver this season
Who doesn’t love Easter treats?
They come in amazing seasonal flavours like carrot cake, Mini Eggs, and Cream Egg, not to mention the whimsical pastel colouring or baby duck and bunny toppers.
Also, Hot Cross Buns. We can’t resist one of those babies around this time of year.
Here’s where to get the best Easter treats in and around Vancouver.
The Bench Bakehouse
Hot Cross Buns, DIY Easter Cookies
Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-0677
Beaucoup Bakery
Easter Surprise Collection: Grand Surprise Egg, Surprise Cookie Box, Classic Hot Cross Buns, Surprise Hot Cross Buns
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Chez Christophe
Easter Smash-Able, Easter Showpiece Eggs, Chocolate Bunny Lollipops, Bunny Butt Carrot Cake, Hot Cross Croiss, special Easter-themed Travel Cake.
Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-4200
Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474
Beta5
Polygon Eggs, Peanut Butter Eggs, Easter Cream Puffs
Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336
Buttermere Patisserie
Gemstone Easter Eggs
Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789
Mon Paris Patisserie
Chocolate Duckling Lollipop, Chocolate Easter Egg, Fruit and Nut Easter Egg, Little Chick, Easter Combo
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665
Temper Pastry
Decadent Easter Showpieces, Egg-Shaped Treats, Bounding Bunnies, Hot Cross Buns
Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152
Thomas Haas
Whimsical Signature Treats, Truffle Eggs
Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-1848
Address: #128 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-924-1847
Rocky Mtn Chocolate
Chocolate Eggs, Chocolate Sculptures
Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver
Address: 10355 152 Street Guildford Town Centre, Unit 1178, Surrey
Ladurée Vancouver
Easter Cake
Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030
The Pie Hole
Seasonal Easter Pies
Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437
Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000
Grounds For Coffee
Rainbow Easter Bunnies
Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-224-5282
East Van Roasters
Easter Chocolates, Bunny Buddies
Address: 319 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-629-7562
Faubourg
Limited Edition Easter Desserts, Chocolate Nest Cake
Address: 769 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-267-0769
Address: 2156 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-266-2156