FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsSpecials & DealsBest of

Best Easter treats to get in and around Vancouver this season

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 7 2022, 4:00 pm
Best Easter treats to get in and around Vancouver this season
Chez Christophe Bunny Butt (Photo: Leila Kwok) | Beaucoup Hot Cross Buns (Photo: Rich Won)
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House

Who doesn’t love Easter treats?

They come in amazing seasonal flavours like carrot cake, Mini Eggs, and Cream Egg, not to mention the whimsical pastel colouring or baby duck and bunny toppers.

Also, Hot Cross Buns. We can’t resist one of those babies around this time of year.

Here’s where to get the best Easter treats in and around Vancouver.

The Bench Bakehouse

Hot Cross Buns, DIY Easter Cookies

Easter Treats

Bench Bakehouse DIY Easter Cookies

Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-0677

Instagram

Beaucoup Bakery

Easter Surprise Collection: Grand Surprise Egg, Surprise Cookie Box, Classic Hot Cross Buns, Surprise Hot Cross Buns

Beaucoup

Beaucoup Easter (Photo: Rich Won)

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Chez Christophe

Easter Smash-Able, Easter Showpiece Eggs, Chocolate Bunny Lollipops, Bunny Butt Carrot Cake, Hot Cross Croiss, special Easter-themed Travel Cake.

Chez Christophe Easter (Photo: Leila Kwok)

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Beta5

Polygon Eggs, Peanut Butter Eggs, Easter Cream Puffs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BETA5 (@beta5chocolates)

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336

Facebook | Instagram

Buttermere Patisserie

Gemstone Easter Eggs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buttermere Patisserie (@butter.mere)

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789

Instagram

Mon Paris Patisserie

Chocolate Duckling Lollipop, Chocolate Easter Egg, Fruit and Nut Easter Egg, Little Chick, Easter Combo

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665

Facebook | Instagram

Temper Pastry

Decadent Easter Showpieces, Egg-Shaped Treats, Bounding Bunnies, Hot Cross Buns

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Thomas Haas

Whimsical Signature Treats, Truffle Eggs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thomas Haas (@thaaschocolates)

Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: #128 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-924-1847

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Rocky Mtn Chocolate

Chocolate Eggs, Chocolate Sculptures

Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 10355 152 Street Guildford Town Centre, Unit 1178, Surrey

Instagram

Ladurée Vancouver

Easter Cake

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030

Facebook | Instagram

The Pie Hole

Seasonal Easter Pies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pie Hole (@thepiehole)

Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437

Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Grounds For Coffee

Rainbow Easter Bunnies

best easter treats

Grounds for Coffee’s Easter Mini Bunnies

Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-224-5282

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

East Van Roasters

Easter Chocolates, Bunny Buddies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by East Van Roasters (@eastvanroasters)

Address: 319 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-629-7562

Instagram

Faubourg

Limited Edition Easter Desserts, Chocolate Nest Cake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faubourg Bakery (@faubourgbakery)

Address: 769 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-267-0769

Address: 2156 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-266-2156

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT