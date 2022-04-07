Who doesn’t love Easter treats?

They come in amazing seasonal flavours like carrot cake, Mini Eggs, and Cream Egg, not to mention the whimsical pastel colouring or baby duck and bunny toppers.

Also, Hot Cross Buns. We can’t resist one of those babies around this time of year.

Here’s where to get the best Easter treats in and around Vancouver.

Hot Cross Buns, DIY Easter Cookies

Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-0677

Instagram

Easter Surprise Collection: Grand Surprise Egg, Surprise Cookie Box, Classic Hot Cross Buns, Surprise Hot Cross Buns

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Easter Smash-Able, Easter Showpiece Eggs, Chocolate Bunny Lollipops, Bunny Butt Carrot Cake, Hot Cross Croiss, special Easter-themed Travel Cake.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Polygon Eggs, Peanut Butter Eggs, Easter Cream Puffs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BETA5 (@beta5chocolates)

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

Facebook | Instagram

Gemstone Easter Eggs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buttermere Patisserie (@butter.mere)

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-956-7789

Instagram

Chocolate Duckling Lollipop, Chocolate Easter Egg, Fruit and Nut Easter Egg, Little Chick, Easter Combo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Krasnova Pastry Chef (@monparis.ca)

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Facebook | Instagram

Decadent Easter Showpieces, Egg-Shaped Treats, Bounding Bunnies, Hot Cross Buns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temper Chocolate & Pastry (@temperpastry)

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Whimsical Signature Treats, Truffle Eggs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Haas (@thaaschocolates)

Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: #128 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-924-1847

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Chocolate Eggs, Chocolate Sculptures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Mtn Chocolate 🇨🇦 (@rockychoccanada)

Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 10355 152 Street Guildford Town Centre, Unit 1178, Surrey

Instagram

Easter Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADURÉE CANADA OFFICIAL (@ladureecanada)

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

Facebook | Instagram

Seasonal Easter Pies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pie Hole (@thepiehole)

Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-7437

Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-1000

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Rainbow Easter Bunnies

Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-224-5282

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Easter Chocolates, Bunny Buddies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Van Roasters (@eastvanroasters)

Address: 319 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-629-7562

Instagram

Limited Edition Easter Desserts, Chocolate Nest Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faubourg Bakery (@faubourgbakery)

Address: 769 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-267-0769

Address: 2156 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-2156

Instagram