Vegans, vegetarians, and plant-based folks will be happy to know that a new Vietnamese spot has just opened up in Vancouver with very veggie-friendly options.

Viet Family: The Viet House, located at 1431 Commercial Drive, just opened its doors last week.

This new spot serves Vietnamese classics like pho, but with a vegan approach. Menu items include a chick’n pho made with king oyster mushrooms and vegan broth, as well as a beef pho made with a vegan beef substitute.

The menu also includes some Thai and other Southeast Asian-inspired dishes, like laksa, pad thai, caramel spare ribs, and lemongrass chicken bowls.

For appetizers, expect to find items like garlic bok choy, fried cauliflower with Korean chili sauce, and wok-fried Brussel sprouts.

The entire menu is 100% plant-based, right down to the Vietnamese coffee, which is made with a coconut-based condensed milk.

As part of its grand opening, the Vietnamese restaurant is offering 20% off every menu item until June 10, as well as a free drink voucher for your next order (which will be valid between June 11 and June 25).

Address: 1431 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Phone: 236-429-2613

