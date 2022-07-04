Calling all treat lovers – Motoretta Gelato is officially opening its doors on Thursday, July 7.

Formally branded Motorino, the artisanal Italian gelateria will be launching at 1001 West Cordova at a street-side spot tucked into the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

With renowned gelato maker Salvatore Boccarossa at the helm, Motoretta is the newest concept from Kitchen Table Restaurants.

The sweet spot will offer a fresh new handcrafted gelato experience for patrons.

To celebrate its opening day, Motoretta Gelato is offering a buy-one-get-one free offer on July 7. Partial proceeds from this will go to the Fresh Roots Urban Farm Society.

In addition to gelato, this spot will offer granita, a frozen slushy treat served with buttery brioche.

Starting July 7, find Motoretta open daily from 11 am to 10 pm and until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Motoretta Gelato

Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram