Vancouver’s coffee scene has a reputation for being one of the best, especially when it comes to third-wave coffee shops and killer new-school concepts.

The latest to join our list of must-try cafes in the city is Saunter Coffee, a sweet little brick-walled shop just a quick saunter from both the Granville and Chinatown SkyTrain stops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saunter (@saunter.coffee)

Located at 321 West Pender Street, you’ll find Saunter on the same block as both The Magnet and Finch’s.

This new spot just had its soft opening earlier this month but is already looking like it’s destined to be a local favourite.

Serving up high-quality espresso drinks and a selection of baked goods – like really chewy-looking cookies – Saunter Coffee is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the area.

Saunter is currently open Monday to Friday 8 am to 3 pm and Saturday 9 am to 3 pm.

Saunter Coffee

Address: 321 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram