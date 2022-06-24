Vancouver is big on food trucks, and it looks like the city has a new one to check out. Aperitivo Food Truck, the city’s first mobile “bar and cafe” concept, has officially launched.

The new truck will be roaming around town this summer setting up shop at various farmers’ markets and community events where you can find it serving bites like charcuterie and olives and sips from its full coffee bar.

Aperitivo can also be booked for private celebrations and is able to serve alcohol like cocktails, beer, and wine at licensed and permitted events.

This new concept-on-wheels is brought to us by Kelly and Yasmin McKenzie, who currently own and operate Melt City, Mom’s Grilled Cheese, and Green Coast Coffee food truck.

The pair actually went to Italy to wine, dine, and do research on the perfect apertif experience ahead of this launch.

Fast forward to today and the vintage van, which runs using a solar-powered lithium battery bank, is ready to rumble and serve up hungry Vancouverites.

Be sure to look out for Aperitivo Food Truck and snag some Italian small plates when you can.

Here’s where to find it at upcoming events this summer.

June 26 – City Centre Block Party Drag Brunch

July 1 – Burnaby Canada Day Celebration

July 9 – Trout Lake Farmers Market

July 10 – Kitsilano Farmers Market

July 16 – Deer Lake Concert Series

July 17 – Deer Lake Concert Series

July 23 – West End Farmers Market

August 6 – Deer Lake Concert Series

August 7 – Kitsilano Farmers Market

August 21 – Kitsilano Farmers Market

September 3 – West End Farmers Market

September 4 – Italian Market at Italian Cultural Centre

Aperitivo Food Truck

Instagram