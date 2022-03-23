Deloitte Summit tower in downtown Vancouver reaches completion (PHOTOS)

Construction on the landmark Deloitte Summit tower at the corner of West Georgia and Homer streets, just across from Library Square in downtown Vancouver, has reached an advanced completion stage that allows for its first tenants to move in.

Northeastern University has already moved into its office space in the building, a spokesperson for Westbank told Daily Hive Urbanized.

According to a recent commercial real estate report by Avison Young, the Boston-based university leased an additional 10,300 sq ft of office space in the building — in addition to the 15,000 sq ft it initially leased in 2019.

Westbank also states the 355,000 sq ft office tower at 410 West Georgia Street is substantially leased. With the tower now complete, tenants are now focusing on furnishing their leased spaces for their own specific needs.

Other tenants include anchor and namesake tenant Deloitte, which was previously located at Bentall Centre, and temporarily relocated in 2019 to the Spaces co-working office location within the former Tom Lee Building at 919 Granville Street. Previous market reports stated the company is taking up 117,000 sq ft of space in Deloitte Summit.

In early 2021, it was reported that Spaces had cancelled its tenancy of 120,000 sq ft within the tower. This also effectively cancelled Amazon’s plans to occupy the company’s co-working location temporarily, until its new permanent office space across the street at The Post reaches completion.

As well, previous industry reports indicated Apple had leased 60,000 sq ft of office space.

Other tenants include Royal Bank of Canada, as well as Vancouver’s first Hello123 restaurant, and a new Giovane Caffè location by Kitchen Table Restaurants — their second in Vancouver. Giovane is expected to open this spring.

Deloitte Summit’s pace of construction was relatively quick as the building used steel for its structure instead of concrete. Designed by Tokyo-based OSO and Vancouver-based Merrick Architecture, the tower’s form is inspired by the shape of a Japanese lantern — comprised of a system of four-storey cubes stacked around a central concrete core.

With Deloitte Summit now complete, Westbank is expected to turn its attention to redeveloping its Creative Energy steam plant at 720 Beatty Street, next to BC Place Stadium, into a 17-storey office tower complex with about 600,000 sq ft of office, retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, plus a new replacement steam plant that will be more energy efficient.

BC Hydro is planning to build a 1.2-km-long underground electrical transmission line from its Murrin Substation in Chinatown to serve the utility’s new facility in the base of the tower and BC Place Stadium.

Immediately to the west of Deloitte Summit, across the laneway, the existing surface parking lot at 450 West Georgia Street will be redeveloped into a 23-storey office tower with 376,000 sq ft of space. City council approved this project by Austeville Properties last year.

Kitty corner from Deloitte Summit, the 1.3 million sq ft redevelopment of the former Canada Post building into The Post is on target to reach completion for its first phase — the south portion of the complex facing West Georgia Street — later in 2022. The remainder of the city block-sized building will be complete in 2023.

Amazon has leased the entirety of The Post’s office space spanning 1.1 million sq ft, while a 50,000 sq ft flagship Loblaws Market grocery store, a 35,000 sq ft Evolve Strength fitness gym, and a 26,000 sq ft food hall destination by The Joseph Richard Group are amongst the major tenants of 185,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space within the base of the complex.