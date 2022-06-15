Neptune Noodle Bar's new Coquitlam Centre location is officially open
Earlier this spring we shared the news that a new Neptune Noodle Bar location would be opening up in Coquitlam.
Good news: the new location, situated inside Coquitlam Centre, is officially open.
The Chinese restaurant serves dim sum as well as chicken, pork, and vegetable dishes that are perfect for sharing. The menu also offers a variety of abalone dishes – the Neptune Restaurant Group’s specialty.
The same group also runs the Neptune Seafood Restaurant, Neptune Wonton Noodle, Chinese Kitchen, BBQ House, and Ryuu.
The new Neptune Noodle Bar space in Coquitlam Centre is the former location of a Montana’s; this is the second location for the Noodle Bar brand, which also has a spot in Station Square, Metrotown, in Burnaby.
Neptune Noodle Bar — Coquitlam Centre
Address: Coquitlam Centre, 1046-2929 Barnett Highway, Coquitlam
Phone: 778-285-0583