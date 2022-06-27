Most of us have a go-to shawarma spot – for late-night eats, a quick lunch, or an easy park dinner – so it’s nice when that spot also happens to have several locations.

Osmows, the Mediterranean eats chain with locations around the country, has just opened a new location in Metro Vancouver to better serve your shawarma cravings.

Located at 3065-11666 Steveston Highway in Richmond, this Osmows location is the third in BC. The chain operates numerous locations throughout Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta.

In addition to its easy grab-and-go wraps, Osmows also serves salads and appetizers, platters, specials, and side orders – like baklava and falafel.

Osmows — Richmond

Address: 3065-11666 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Phone: 778-716-7702

Instagram