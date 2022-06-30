Kitchen Table Restaurants group is expanding once again, this time, Giovane Caffè West Georgia is set to open next week.

This is the second Vancouver location for the coffee shop concept; it also operates one other outpost in Toronto.

Located at 418 West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver, the new Giovane Caffè can be found at the base of the Deloitte Summit tower.

Dished is told Giovane Caffè West Georgia will be similar to the concept’s original location in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Folks can expect delicious caffeinated beverages made using a state-of-the-art Victoria Arduino Eagle One espresso machine and Italian pastries alongside grab-and-go meals too.

If we’re getting specific, for sips Giovane will offer special beverages such as mandorlattes (espresso, orzata, milk), the bicerin (espresso, liquid chocolate, cream), and iced espresso shakeratos.

When it comes to bites there are pizzettes, paninis, and great breakfast options.

Find this Giovane Caffè open July 4. This spot even has a aperitivo time daily from 3 pm to close where wine is $8 and aperitivi cocktails are $10.

Kitchen Table Restaurants also announced plans to expand the Giovane Caffè brand into Seattle later this year. Exciting stuff!

Giovane Caffè West Georgia

Address: 418 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

