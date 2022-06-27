A new spot for quality ‘za has just launched in Vancouver. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is now open and operating at 561 W Broadway.

Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint offers folks 25+ different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies.

The new eatery will offer 15 to 20 seats inside and on its front patio, where patrons can enjoy a pizza (made with a 300-year-old recipe, might we add), salad, gelato, and other desserts, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Rubato Napoletana (@pizzarubato)

Find this spot open Monday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 10 pm.

Pizza Rubato Napoletana

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-909-0773

Instagram