Pizza Rubato Napoletana has officially opened in Vancouver
Jun 27 2022, 9:13 pm
A new spot for quality ‘za has just launched in Vancouver. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is now open and operating at 561 W Broadway.
Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint offers folks 25+ different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies.
The new eatery will offer 15 to 20 seats inside and on its front patio, where patrons can enjoy a pizza (made with a 300-year-old recipe, might we add), salad, gelato, and other desserts, too.
Find this spot open Monday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 10 pm.
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-909-0773