FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Pizza Rubato Napoletana has officially opened in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jun 27 2022, 9:13 pm
Pizza Rubato Napoletana has officially opened in Vancouver
meoneil09/Shutterstock

A new spot for quality ‘za has just launched in Vancouver. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is now open and operating at 561 W Broadway.

Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint offers folks 25+ different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies.

The new eatery will offer 15 to 20 seats inside and on its front patio, where patrons can enjoy a pizza (made with a 300-year-old recipe, might we add), salad, gelato, and other desserts, too.

Find this spot open Monday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 10 pm.

Pizza Rubato Napoletana

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-909-0773

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.