We love a good wine bar, especially one that highlights the strengths of BC’s wineries and vineyards.

We recently shared the news that a new wine bar concept spot would be taking over the former Hachiro Ramen in North Vancouver.

Set to open tomorrow is 16 West, which has a very BC-focused wine list with food that pairs exceptionally well with that wine.

Dished had the chance to get a bit of a preview of what the new spot will have on offer, and in addition to standout local wines, 16 West offers shareable and delicious plates inspired by the West Coast.

The spot started us off with a plate of tuna tartare with fresh herbs, fresh cucumber, and lemon zest which was served with house-made taro chips. This dish was paired with a sparkling wine from Blue Mountain, a wine that goes particularly well with seafood.

Another starter plate the restaurant offers is a roasted red pepper and white bean dip served with sourdough bread from Bad Dog Bread.

The bar has also established a pickling program as a way to preserve the province’s stand-out seasonal produce. Its house-made pickled beets, spiced with cloves, are the main ingredient in a salad with arugula and blue cheese – perfectly paired with a Grüner white, fresh but full-bodied.

The Niçoise salad with tuna, hard-boiled egg, olives, and an assortment of crunchy, blanched veggies, made for a refreshing and briney accompaniment to the Swiss German white wine blend.

Fans of burrata will definitely want to order the burrata plate, served with grilled in-season zucchini, roasted tomato, basil, and baguette.

The squash gnocchi was a warming, comforting dish, served with fork-tender Brussels sprouts, fresh herbs, and Parmesan.

This is the kind of dish that chef Addy Gowe especially loves to create: things that are comforting and delicious. She’s not a “tweezer chef,” she says, sparingly arranging things on a plate; she prefers to serve food that could be shared family-style.

The absolute standout dish of the tasting was the duck pappardelle, a slow-roasted ragu with red wine and tomato sauce. This hearty dish was savoury, comforting, and went especially well with a wild fermented pinot noir.

To top the afternoon off, we were served a blue cheese cheesecake with strawberries – a surprisingly perfect pairing, especially with a white dessert wine which somehow emphasized both the tangy blue cheese and the sweet strawberries.

Gowe spent ten years living and working in the Okanagan, an experience that has informed her dishes at 16 West.

This new spot on the North Shore is definitely worth checking out for those interested in our province’s many wine offerings.

This spot officially opens on Friday, June 24 at 4 pm.

16 West

Address: 140 16th Street West, North Vancouver

Instagram