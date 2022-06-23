Coffizen: Burnaby's newest coffee shop is officially open
Burnaby just got a new coffee shop to satisfy your daily caffeine and pastry fix.
Taking over the former Caritas 9 Coffee Roasters space at 7655 Edmonds Street is Coffizen Coffee Roasters.
This new spot just opened up early last week with daily fresh pastry offerings and rejuvenating espresso drinks, like its nitro cold foam Americano – the perfect drink for this weekend’s heat wave.
Some notable treats at Coffizen include a salted caramel scone and frozen cookie cream puff.
The spacious, industrial-style interior means this coffee shop is a great spot for meeting friends or getting some work done.
So far, it’s looking like this new space really does put the “zen” in coffee.
Coffizen
Address: 7655 Edmonds St #104, Burnaby
Phone: 236-427-5387