Robba da Matti, a local pasta restaurant with three Vancouver locations, just opened up a new location with the city’s very first “Burrata Bar.”

The Robba da Matti Passaparola Burrata Bar, now open at 1898 West 1st Avenue, says it’s the first of its kind in the city, serving up more of the chain’s Italian classics but with a focus on our very favourite creamy cheese.

We first told you about this spot back in fall 2021, and now, it’s finally time to dine here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robba da Matti (@robba_damatti)

The new Kitsilano spot serves a large selection of wines from around the world to pair with its fresh burrata and other tapas-style menu options.

The restaurant will still serve menu items from its other locations, like its delicious pasta offerings, but with the special burrata bar on the second floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robba da Matti (@robba_damatti)

“We are going to take your taste buds on a journey with delicate fresh Burrata, paired with the finest ingredients,” the restaurant shared on Instagram.

The restaurant just opened its doors this week and is available on a first come, first serve basis.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver