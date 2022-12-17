After several months, the highly-anticipated bakeshop helmed by Food Network contestant Jujhar Mann has finally set an opening date.

Mann, who competed on the second season of the Food Network’s Great Chocolate Showdown, shared with us some of his in-depth plans back in the summer, which involved opening his own brick-and-mortar bakeshop.

Now, Mann & Co. Bakeshop finally has a date set for its grand opening: this Sunday, December 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jujhar Mann | Pastry Chef (@mannandcobakeshop)

Mann & Co Bakeshop specializes in “bespoke wedding cakes, custom cakes, and dessert bars.” Mann’s cakes are stunningly crafted, with ornate details and impressive layers, made to custom order.

To celebrate the bakeshop’s grand opening, there will be festivities from 1 to 4 pm, with cakes, cupcakes, scones, hot chocolate bombs, and free samples.

This project has been two years in the works, so it’s exciting to finally see Mann’s hard work come to fruition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jujhar Mann | Pastry Chef (@mannandcobakeshop)

You’ll find Mann & Co. Bakeshop at 13411 71A Avenue in Surrey.

Mann & Co. Bakeshop

Address: 13411 71A Avenue, Surrey

Instagram