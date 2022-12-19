A gourmet Korean hot dog and street food chain has just opened in Vancouver for the first time: Ssong’s Hotdog.

This is the concept’s debut in the Canadian market. According to the brand, there are locations coming to Burnaby, North Vancouver, and South Surrey as well.

Globally, Ssong’s operates branches in Japan, China, Vietnam, and the US.

The brand is known for serving a variety of Korean-style hot dogs/corn dogs with a selection of different fillings and toppings.

Think fillings like spicy sausages, string cheese, and mozzarella cheese dipped in fresh batter mixes, fried, and then topped with sugar, ketchup, mustard, spicy sauces, or parmesan cheese.

In addition to the ‘dogs, Ssong’s offers sides like Korean fried chicken, topokki, potato tornados, fries, and cotton candy.

Ssong’s is now open at 795 Jervis Street. It’s offering customers a 20% off discount until December 27.

Ssong’s Hotdog

Address: 795 Jervis Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-917-9595

Instagram