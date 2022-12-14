Sometimes all that will do is a big bowl (or box!) of noodles, and there’s one restaurant in particular that always satisfies the craving.

Noodlebox has several locations throughout the country and province, with a brand-new one in New Westminster.

Known for its fresh noodle bowls in varieties like teriyaki, Kung Pao, and spicy peanut, the franchise just opened its new spot at 289 Nelson Court this week.

Noodlebox also offers a selection of other menu items, including butter chicken, spring rolls, coconut prawns, and naan.

The counter service spot is a reliably great option for vegan and gluten-free eats, as well.

The chain operates locations in Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack.

Address: 289 Nelson Court, New Westminster

