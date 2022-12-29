An ambitious new restaurant enterprise has just opened its doors, right in Vancouver’s downtown.

Lemon Fusion Kitchen and Bar has opened in the space at 575 West Georgia Street, between Seymour and Richards.

The restaurant, which opened on December 18, tells Dished that its menu features “blended cuisine from East Indian Food, Chinese Indian Fusion” as well as grilled dishes and Western flavours.

In addition to burgers, breakfast sandwiches, and kebabs, Lemon Fusion offers house specials of Butter Beer, Dalgona Coffee, Grilled Pineapple Salad, and made-in-house Kabab Rolls.

For now, the restaurant offers a variety of beverage options, including coffee, Masala Chai, and Heavenly Shakes, but its bar and alcoholic offerings are forthcoming.

“All dressings and dips are house-made with blended flavors of Western and East Indian,” Lemon Fusion tells us.

Lemon Fusion Kitchen and Bar

Address: 575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram