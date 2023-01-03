One of Vancouver's most prominent Starbucks locations just closed

Over the last few years, Starbucks has closed hundreds of locations across the country, and it looks like we’ve lost another one in Vancouver.

A prominent location for the famous coffee chain has quietly closed its doors in Gastown.

As of January 1, 2023, the brand’s 199 Water Street location had its windows and door papered up.

This cafe is situated just steps away from Vancouver’s famous Gastown Steam Clock, a tourist attraction at the corner of Cambie and Water Street.

Starbucks tells Dished that the last day of operation for this location was December 31, 2022.

“As a standard practice, Starbucks continually evaluates its store portfolio to ensure its meeting the needs of partners (employees), customers, and the communities in which it serves. After careful consideration, Starbucks decided to close the Starbucks Gastown store (199 Water Street) in Vancouver,” said a rep for the brand.

“Starbucks has provided partners at this location the opportunity to transfer to a new opportunity within Starbucks. They invite customers to visit the nearest location at Seabus Station or check the Starbucks app or Starbucks.ca for other convenient locations.”

