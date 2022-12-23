Taylight Brewing has officially reopened after year-long closure
Back in November of 2021, Port Coquitlam’s Taylight Brewing shared the unfortunate news that it would be closing due to the “effects of COVID-19.”
After almost exactly a year with the lights off, Taylight is finally open once again.
The brewery officially opened its doors on November 26.
Located at 1485 Coast Meridian Road, Taylight Brewing had originally made the difficult decision to close as the effects of the pandemic had “unfortunately caught up” with it.
The message, which was shared to its Instagram account at the time and has since been deleted, noted, “We are saddened to know that we are not the first and most definitely won’t be the last small business to shut the doors due to the lingering effects of this unprecedented pandemic.”
Taylight’s closure left the community and its followers uncertain about whether or not it would ever see the light of day again, but the recent reopening has provided a glimmer of hope for other shuttered businesses too.
Taylight Brewing
Address: 402-1485 Coast Meridian Road, Port Coquitlam