If you’ve been in the area of Broadway and Pine Street lately, you’ve probably seen signage for a new market called La Win Supermarket.

After months of anticipation by the community, the market has finally soft-opened, so we went to take a first look.

Located at 1702 West Broadway, the former address of a Pier 1 Imports, La Win Supermarket is Vancouver’s newest market specializing in Chinese goods.

With a full produce section, frozen goods, a work-in-progress bakery, and rows upon rows of pantry items, La Win is an exciting addition to the neighbourhood which, until now, has been pretty bereft of this kind of shop.

Judging by the still-papered windows and somewhat empty shelves, La Win only just opened its doors days ago. The market may still be in its soft opening phase, but what is there is already a great indication of what we can expect more of in the coming weeks.

The store’s pink signage continues inside the store too, where cute pink shopping carts and a sparkly pink Christmas tree makes the store feel more boutique than your average market.

The Chinese market has a selection of produce in the front of the store, with a variety of choy, daikon, mushrooms, and more.

There are plenty of freezers lined up along the back of the store, too, filled with packages of dim sum from Chef Tony, ready-to-heat ramen, seafood, and meat, as well as several different kinds of durian-based treats (durian mochi!).

As for the shelves of pantry goods, you’ll find bags of dashi, jars of gochujang, and some higher-end varieties of processed mushrooms and shiso miso. La Win also has some solid staple items, of course, like soy sauce, vinegars, and tubs of hot chili paste.

There’s also a great aisle for snack foods, with boxes of cookies, chocolates, Pocky, candy, as well as savoury chips and crackers. La Win also has quite the selection of wholesale-sized items, like a jumbo bag of chocolate-covered strawberries that we were tempted to lug home on the bus.

By the looks of things, La Win will soon have ready-to-eat meals and grab-and-go foods, as well as a fully-stocked bakery, but both of those sections were mostly empty at the time of our visit.

In addition to food, La Win also has a few aisles of home goods, like soft lace-trimmed washcloths, pots and pans, ceramic bowls, and cleaning supplies.

Even though this spot is still a work in progress, we’re super excited to come back and check it out again once its shelves are fully stocked.

La Win Supermarket

Address: 1702 West Broadway, Vancouver