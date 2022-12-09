A new spot for brunch food, coffee, and more has recently opened up in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood.

Helka Café is located at 1102 Davie Street and bills itself as a spot for “fuel for the hungry soul.”

The café, which opened at the end of November, serves a selection of breakfast foods like The Works Bowl – a potato hash with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce – as well as a Morning Roll Sandwich, breakfast burrito, and avocado toast.

Helka also has a selection of coffee and other warm beverages, as well as brunch favourites like mimosas.

Helka Café is open on weekdays (except Tuesdays) from 7 am to 3 pm and on weekends from 8 am to 4 pm.

Helka Café

Address: 1102 Davie Street, Vancouver

