Earlier this fall, Dished shared the news that Sooda Korean BBQ would be expanding with a brand new concept in Gastown.

Sooda Kitchen + Bar, as this iteration is called, has officially opened at 60 West Cordova Street, seriously increasing the caliber of Korean BBQ in the area.

Sooda first caught our eye back in 2017 when its Burnaby location broke records (and stomachs) with its epic 18-inch Soodabox.

Located at the former address of the Frying Pan, Sooda Kitchen + Bar held its soft opening event on Saturday, December 10, with a one-day-only deal (sorry!) of free Sooda-Fries and BOGO cocktails.

This new location differs from its sister spot at Brentwood as it features an expanded bar and cocktail offerings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoodaKoreanBBQ 🇨🇦 밴쿠버맛집 (@sooda__official)

The 1,743-square-foot space seats 90 guests and features fun interior details like a hand-painted mural and moody neon lighting.

As for the food, Sooda Kitchen + Bar offers much of the same menu items as the Burnaby location, including the Sooda Special Platter with corn, cheese, and a selection of meat options.

The new spot has a focus on drinks, though, with a range of soju-based cocktails and a selection of high-end spirits.

Sooda Kitchen + Bar is open Sunday to Friday from 5 pm to 12 am and Saturdays from 12 pm to 12:30 am. Reservations are available for parties of 6 or more.

Address: 60 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram